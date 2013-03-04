March 4th, 2013
On the 2nd of March is celebrated the day of The Balearic Islands.
This is a new festivity without any tradition. In all the city you will be able to visit for free some monuments. Castell de Bellver, Fundació Miró and Castle of Sant Carles free of charge.
At 20:00 there will be firewors.
February 20th, 2013
The Mallorca has joined the popular network Google Plus
https://plus.google.com/107772381411546068650/
February 19th, 2013
Friday 22 of Feburary from 17:00 to 2:00
Opens the traditional fun fair Fira del Ram, over there you can find all type of rides and have something to eat.
Opening times:
Weekdays (except on Friday) 17:00 – 24:00
Friday 17:00 – 2:00
Saturday 10:00 – 2:00
Suday and holidays 10:00 – 0:00
The fun fair Fira del Ram will be open till the 7th of April
February 11th, 2013
This is the Carnival Parade of Palma starts at 17:00 and many people of the city participates.
February 11th, 2013
In Palma at 17:00 sa Rueta is celebrated.
This is a carnival for children and is full of people, is celebrated in Born and James III and carrer Unió
November 13th, 2012
Dijous Bo is celebrated on the 15th of November. Is a typical fair celebrated in Inca, is the biggest and the most traditional.
November 13th, 2012
Every Tuesday in Palma there is a route of Tapas called “Ruta Martiana”.
Starting arround 21:30 and starting in Plaza Salvador Coll you can enjoy of a tapa and a bier for two euros.
Two things very important, do not go before 21:30.
Explore! do not stay in the same bar all the time, go from one to another, because every bar has a different tapa.
Over there you will get the real tapa.
October 27th, 2011
In this website you can find the weather of all Mallorca, most websites you only find Palma but here all populations, Valldemossa, Soller, Pollensa.
Weather in Mallorca
August 11th, 2011
Last week provably has been the week with the most tourist since 1999, it has been very hard to get a room in Palma and overall in Mallorca, this week there is a lot of People, but not so many.
Mallorca Airport has reached a record of passengers in its history
August 3rd, 2011
By far the best Cappuccino cafe in Mallorca.
In Mallorca there is a lot of coffe shops called Cappuccino. In fact this chain was originated here and now is arround the world, now it has opened a shop in Port of Pollensa in the classic hotel Hotel Sis Pins.
By far is the best of all the Cappuccinos. To know why is so nice you will have to visit yourself, is worth a visit when you go to the port.